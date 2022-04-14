Wizardia (WZRD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wizardia (WZRD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Wizardia (WZRD) Information Wizardia is a Play-to-Earn (P2E) online role-playing strategy game built on three core gameplay pillars: innovative turn-based combat, base-building with sophisticated economy model at its heart, player-decision driven game evolution. Each player gets to part take in or even specialize in different game modes such as PvP and PvE battles, base-building and exploration, item crafting and research of crafting recipes. Wizardia rewards those who contribute to the games metaverse and its real-valued economy system so there are no one-way investments. Official Website: https://wizardia.io/ Buy WZRD Now!

Wizardia (WZRD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wizardia (WZRD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 62.31K $ 62.31K $ 62.31K Total Supply: $ 300.00M $ 300.00M $ 300.00M Circulating Supply: $ 105.13M $ 105.13M $ 105.13M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 177.81K $ 177.81K $ 177.81K All-Time High: $ 0.520856 $ 0.520856 $ 0.520856 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00059269 $ 0.00059269 $ 0.00059269 Learn more about Wizardia (WZRD) price

Wizardia (WZRD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wizardia (WZRD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WZRD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WZRD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WZRD's tokenomics, explore WZRD token's live price!

WZRD Price Prediction Want to know where WZRD might be heading? Our WZRD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See WZRD token's Price Prediction now!

