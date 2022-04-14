WONG (WONG) Tokenomics
WONG (WONG) Information
WONG is chaos in coin form, born out of ApeChain to confuse, amuse, and occasionally blow your mind. It’s a memecoin with a purpose—no promises, no utility, just pure meme magic and art-fueled anarchy.
This is a token that dares to ask, What can go WONG? With a vibe that’s part hero, part troublemaker, and 100% meme-fueled chaos, $WONG exists to entertain, confuse, and onboard new users to ApeChain. Whether it’s through its viral TikTok series, “WONG or Right”, or its seamless wallet onboarding tool that rivals the smoothness of butter, $WONG is here to disrupt not just ApeChain but the entire crypto space.
More than just a coin, $WONG is a living meme—an unpredictable force that thrives on community-driven humor, irreverent content, and a relentless commitment to being the weirdest, most entertaining token in the market. From its grassroots beginnings to its global ambitions, $WONG is proving that chaos and creativity are the ultimate recipe for blockchain success.
If you're tired of boring projects and utility-based snooze-fests, $WONG invites you to embrace the madness, join the movement, and see just how wong you can go.
WONG (WONG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for WONG (WONG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
WONG (WONG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of WONG (WONG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WONG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WONG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand WONG's tokenomics, explore WONG token's live price!
WONG Price Prediction
Want to know where WONG might be heading? Our WONG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.