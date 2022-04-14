Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token (WBLT) Tokenomics
Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token (WBLT) Information
What is the project about? BMX by Morphex is an emerging decentralized exchange on Base, offering spot and perpetual futures trading while requiring only a wallet connection to trade.
What makes your project unique? With unique tokenomics, BMX is able to create a strong "flywheel" effect for liquidity providers to further attract more liquidity for traders.
History of your project. BMX is a perpetual DEX created by Morphex and deployed on Base. The Morphex team has been working on the original protocol on Fantom since September 2021.
What’s next for your project? We aim to become the leading perpetual DEX on Base while also displaying our innovative tokenomics that improve capital efficiency for token holders and liquidity providers.
What can your token be used for? Wrapped BLT is the auto-compounding wrapper for BLT, which is an index of blue-chip crypto assets that earns fees from spot and margin trading. With wBLT, you can provide liquidity for BMX-wBLT to earn more rewards.
Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token (WBLT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token (WBLT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token (WBLT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped BMX Liquidity Token (WBLT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WBLT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WBLT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand WBLT's tokenomics, explore WBLT token's live price!
WBLT Price Prediction
Want to know where WBLT might be heading? Our WBLT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.