BitTorrent was initially conceived by Bram Cohen, a peer-to-peer protocol for users to transfer files around the world. The BitTorrent Token (BTT), a TRC-10 token is created on top of the TRON blockchain platform as a way to extend the capability of BitTorrent. The token is added to introduce some economics feature on BitTorrent for networking, bandwidth, and storage resources to be shared and tradeed.
Some of the other feature that BitTorrent Token (BTT) offers would be BitTorrent Speed. This is whereby BTT tokens can be big in exchange for faster download speed.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wrapped BTT (WBTT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped BTT (WBTT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WBTT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WBTT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.