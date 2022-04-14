Wrapped Minima (WMINIMA) Tokenomics
Minima was founded in London in 2018. It has created an ultra-lean blockchain protocol that runs in full on a mobile or IoT device, allowing every user to run a constructing and validating node. By adopting this approach, Minima has enabled a completely decentralized network to be built, one that is scalable and inclusive, while remaining secure and resilient.
Minima’s Public Presale will be for Wrapped Minima ($WMINIMA).
100% of Native Minima (1,000,000,000 $MINIMA coins) will be minted at the Token Generation Event, and 12.5% of these coins will be wrapped on the Ethereum blockchain as ERC-20 tokens (125,000,000 $WMINIMA coins), in order for Wrapped Minima to be tradable on exchanges shortly after the event.
Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Minima (WMINIMA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WMINIMA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WMINIMA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
WMINIMA Price Prediction
