Wrapped Minima (WMINIMA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Wrapped Minima (WMINIMA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Wrapped Minima (WMINIMA) Information

Minima was founded in London in 2018. It has created an ultra-lean blockchain protocol that runs in full on a mobile or IoT device, allowing every user to run a constructing and validating node. By adopting this approach, Minima has enabled a completely decentralized network to be built, one that is scalable and inclusive, while remaining secure and resilient.

Minima’s Public Presale will be for Wrapped Minima ($WMINIMA).

100% of Native Minima (1,000,000,000 $MINIMA coins) will be minted at the Token Generation Event, and 12.5% of these coins will be wrapped on the Ethereum blockchain as ERC-20 tokens (125,000,000 $WMINIMA coins), in order for Wrapped Minima to be tradable on exchanges shortly after the event.

Official Website:
https://www.minima.global/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.minima.global/minima_pdfs/Minima_Whitepaper_v11.pdf

Wrapped Minima (WMINIMA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wrapped Minima (WMINIMA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 125.00M
$ 125.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 2.77M
$ 2.77M
All-Time High:
$ 0.629865
$ 0.629865
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00795494
$ 0.00795494
Current Price:
$ 0.02212888
$ 0.02212888

Wrapped Minima (WMINIMA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped Minima (WMINIMA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of WMINIMA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many WMINIMA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand WMINIMA's tokenomics, explore WMINIMA token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.