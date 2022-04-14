Wrapped Minima (WMINIMA) Information

Minima was founded in London in 2018. It has created an ultra-lean blockchain protocol that runs in full on a mobile or IoT device, allowing every user to run a constructing and validating node. By adopting this approach, Minima has enabled a completely decentralized network to be built, one that is scalable and inclusive, while remaining secure and resilient.

Minima’s Public Presale will be for Wrapped Minima ($WMINIMA).

100% of Native Minima (1,000,000,000 $MINIMA coins) will be minted at the Token Generation Event, and 12.5% of these coins will be wrapped on the Ethereum blockchain as ERC-20 tokens (125,000,000 $WMINIMA coins), in order for Wrapped Minima to be tradable on exchanges shortly after the event.