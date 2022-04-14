Wrapped NewYorkCoin (WNYC) Tokenomics
WNYC stands for Wrapped NewYorkCoin and is simply an BEP-20 token that represents NewYorkCoin. One WNYC equals one NYC. NYC can be converted into WNYC and vice-versa. Being an BEP-20 token makes the transfer of WNYC slower than normal NewYorkCoin, but the key advantage of WNYC is its integration into the world of Ethereum wallets, dapps, and smart contracts.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WNYC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WNYC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
