Wrapped XRP (WXRP) Information

Wrapped XRP is a 1:1 equivalent of XRP represented as an ERC-20 on Ethereum.

Wrapped.com lets investors use their digital assets to lend, borrow, and trade on all major DeFi platforms. Each wrapped asset is fully-collateralized and held with a qualified custodian.

Wrapped.com is a collaboration of Tokensoft Inc. with leading custodians and other financial institutions. Tokensoft provides the technology layer via Wrapped.com that allows users to wrap their XRP into wXRP.