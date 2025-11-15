Kratos Gamer Network (KGeN) is a decentralised, global gaming network built to empower the next generation of players - starting with emerging markets in the Global South. At its core, KGeN offers a decentralized data layer for gamers and publishers alike, using a transparent on-chain reputation engine called Proof of Gamer (PoG). This technology ensures that every gamer’s identity, achievements, and community connections remain authentic and verifiable.