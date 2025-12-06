KGEN (KGEN) Price Prediction (USD)

Get KGEN price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much KGEN will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of KGEN % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.1754 $0.1754 $0.1754 -0.62% USD Actual Prediction KGEN Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) KGEN (KGEN) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, KGEN could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.1754 in 2025. KGEN (KGEN) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, KGEN could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.18417 in 2026. KGEN (KGEN) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of KGEN is $ 0.193378 with a 10.25% growth rate. KGEN (KGEN) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of KGEN is $ 0.203047 with a 15.76% growth rate. KGEN (KGEN) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KGEN in 2029 is $ 0.213199 along with 21.55% growth rate. KGEN (KGEN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KGEN in 2030 is $ 0.223859 along with 27.63% growth rate. KGEN (KGEN) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of KGEN could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.364644. KGEN (KGEN) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of KGEN could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.593966. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.1754 0.00%

2026 $ 0.18417 5.00%

2027 $ 0.193378 10.25%

2028 $ 0.203047 15.76%

2029 $ 0.213199 21.55%

2030 $ 0.223859 27.63%

2031 $ 0.235052 34.01%

2032 $ 0.246805 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.259145 47.75%

2034 $ 0.272102 55.13%

2035 $ 0.285708 62.89%

2036 $ 0.299993 71.03%

2037 $ 0.314993 79.59%

2038 $ 0.330742 88.56%

2039 $ 0.347280 97.99%

2040 $ 0.364644 107.89% Show More Short Term KGEN Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth December 6, 2025(Today) $ 0.1754 0.00%

December 7, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.175424 0.01%

December 13, 2025(This Week) $ 0.175568 0.10%

January 5, 2026(30 Days) $ 0.176120 0.41% KGEN (KGEN) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for KGEN on December 6, 2025(Today) , is $0.1754 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. KGEN (KGEN) Price Prediction Tomorrow For December 7, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for KGEN, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.175424 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. KGEN (KGEN) Price Prediction This Week By December 13, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for KGEN, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.175568 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. KGEN (KGEN) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for KGEN is $0.176120 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current KGEN Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.1754$ 0.1754 $ 0.1754 Price Change (24H) -0.62% Market Cap ---- -- Circulation Supply ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 118.49K$ 118.49K $ 118.49K Volume (24H) -- The latest KGEN price is $ 0.1754. It has a 24-hour change of -0.62%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 118.49K. Furthermore, KGEN has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalisation of --. View Live KGEN Price

KGEN Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on KGEN live price page, the current price of KGEN is 0.1754USD. The circulating supply of KGEN(KGEN) is 0.00 KGEN , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.01% $ -0.003200 $ 0.1825 $ 0.1715

7 Days -0.16% $ -0.034099 $ 0.2302 $ 0.163

30 Days -0.31% $ -0.0794 $ 0.3181 $ 0.1555 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, KGEN has shown a price movement of $-0.003200 , reflecting a -0.01% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, KGEN was trading at a high of $0.2302 and a low of $0.163 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.16% . This recent trend showcases KGEN's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, KGEN has experienced a -0.31% change, reflecting approximately $-0.0794 to its value. This indicates that KGEN could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete KGEN price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full KGEN Price History

How Does KGEN (KGEN) Price Prediction Module Works? The KGEN Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of KGEN based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for KGEN over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of KGEN, giving you a clear visualisation of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of KGEN. This flexibility allows you to analyse both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of KGEN. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of KGEN to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of KGEN.

Why is KGEN Price Prediction Important?

KGEN Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analysing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is KGEN worth investing now? According to your predictions, KGEN will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of KGEN next month? According to the KGEN (KGEN) price prediction tool, the forecasted KGEN price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 KGEN cost in 2026? The price of 1 KGEN (KGEN) today is $0.1754 . According to the prediction module above, KGEN will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of KGEN in 2027? KGEN (KGEN) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 KGEN by 2027. What is the estimated price target of KGEN in 2028? According to your price prediction input, KGEN (KGEN) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of KGEN in 2029? According to your price prediction input, KGEN (KGEN) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 KGEN cost in 2030? The price of 1 KGEN (KGEN) today is $0.1754 . According to the prediction module above, KGEN will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the KGEN price prediction for 2040? KGEN (KGEN) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 KGEN by 2040.