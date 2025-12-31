KGEN Price Today

The live KGEN (KGEN) price today is $ 0.1984, with a 1.48% change over the past 24 hours. The current KGEN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1984 per KGEN.

KGEN currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- KGEN. During the last 24 hours, KGEN traded between $ 0.1926 (low) and $ 0.2 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, KGEN moved +0.96% in the last hour and +9.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 99.02K.

KGEN (KGEN) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 99.02K$ 99.02K $ 99.02K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 198.40M$ 198.40M $ 198.40M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

