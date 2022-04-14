Discover key insights into X2Y2 (X2Y2), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

X2Y2 (X2Y2) Information

X2Y2 r1 will be a full-featured NFT market at its launch. The marketplace's smart contract, frontend, and backend are all 100% independently developed.

In addition to the most basic functions like listing and trading, you can expect the following features:

Instant push notifications for buys & sells

Integrated rarity ranking and analysis

Bulk sending & listing

Bidding on a collection or traits