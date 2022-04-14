x420 Price (X420)
The live x420 (X420) price today is $ 0.00000378, with a 3.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current X420 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000378 per X420.
x420 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 378,456, with a circulating supply of 100.00B X420. During the last 24 hours, X420 traded between $ 0.00000366 (low) and $ 0.00000424 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0000377, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000349.
In short-term performance, X420 moved -0.40% in the last hour and +0.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of x420 is $ 378.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of X420 is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 378.46K.
-0.40%
+3.25%
+0.94%
+0.94%
During today, the price change of x420 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of x420 to USD was $ -0.0000000139.
In the past 60 days, the price change of x420 to USD was $ -0.0000029735.
In the past 90 days, the price change of x420 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.25%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000000139
|-0.36%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000029735
|-78.66%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of x420 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
x420 is a community-driven meme token built on the x402 payment protocol infrastructure. The project embraces internet culture and meme economics, offering participants a lighthearted entry point into x402's innovative payment ecosystem. x420 operates as a pure meme token without traditional utility claims or investment promises. Instead, it focuses on building an engaged community around the intersection of payment technology and meme culture. The token serves as a social experiment in decentralized community formation, leveraging x402's payment rails to create a unique trading and interaction experience that prioritizes fun and accessibility over complex financial mechanisms.
What is the current price of x420?
Trading at ₹0.0003397355097381252000, x420 has shown a price movement of 3.24% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact X420's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 100000000000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of x420?
Its market capitalization is ₹34014534.94006664304000, ranking #4962 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
X420 recorded ₹-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₹0.0003289502554607244000 and ₹0.0003810789844681616000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does x420 fit within the Meme,Payment Solutions,Base Ecosystem,Clanker Ecosystem,x402 Ecosystem category?
As a Meme,Payment Solutions,Base Ecosystem,Clanker Ecosystem,x402 Ecosystem token, X420 competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
