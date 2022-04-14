ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The live x4Pay price today is 0.00009445 USD.X4PAY market cap is 94,394 USD. Track real-time X4PAY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live x4Pay price today is 0.00009445 USD.X4PAY market cap is 94,394 USD. Track real-time X4PAY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About X4PAY

X4PAY Price Info

What is X4PAY

X4PAY Official Website

X4PAY Tokenomics

X4PAY Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

x4Pay Logo

x4Pay Price (X4PAY)

Unlisted

1 X4PAY to USD Live Price:

--
----
-11.70%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
x4Pay (X4PAY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:24:58 (UTC+8)

x4Pay Price Today

The live x4Pay (X4PAY) price today is $ 0.00009445, with a 11.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current X4PAY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00009445 per X4PAY.

x4Pay currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 94,394, with a circulating supply of 999.41M X4PAY. During the last 24 hours, X4PAY traded between $ 0.00008902 (low) and $ 0.0001151 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00329667, while the all-time low was $ 0.00004411.

In short-term performance, X4PAY moved -0.18% in the last hour and +32.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

x4Pay (X4PAY) Market Information

$ 94.39K
$ 94.39K$ 94.39K

--
----

$ 94.39K
$ 94.39K$ 94.39K

999.41M
999.41M 999.41M

999,412,770.280797
999,412,770.280797 999,412,770.280797

The current Market Cap of x4Pay is $ 94.39K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of X4PAY is 999.41M, with a total supply of 999412770.280797. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 94.39K.

x4Pay Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00008902
$ 0.00008902$ 0.00008902
24H Low
$ 0.0001151
$ 0.0001151$ 0.0001151
24H High

$ 0.00008902
$ 0.00008902$ 0.00008902

$ 0.0001151
$ 0.0001151$ 0.0001151

$ 0.00329667
$ 0.00329667$ 0.00329667

$ 0.00004411
$ 0.00004411$ 0.00004411

-0.18%

-11.72%

+32.17%

+32.17%

x4Pay (X4PAY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of x4Pay to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of x4Pay to USD was $ +0.0000239458.
In the past 60 days, the price change of x4Pay to USD was $ -0.0000913114.
In the past 90 days, the price change of x4Pay to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-11.72%
30 Days$ +0.0000239458+25.35%
60 Days$ -0.0000913114-96.67%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for x4Pay

x4Pay (X4PAY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of X4PAY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
x4Pay (X4PAY) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of x4Pay could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price x4Pay will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for X4PAY price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking x4Pay Price Prediction.

What is x4Pay (X4PAY)

x4Pay is World's First Machine layer infrastructure. which enables machines to accept x402 payments over bluetooth and Internet.

Create a discovery layer for x402 enabled machines like robots, drones, even vending machine or even a coffee machine.

It provides both human to machine and machine to machine autonomous payments.

Powering up future, making a global mesh of machines which accept x402 payments.

we are done with :

Low level SDKs for microcontrollers which verifies and settles x402 payments on a 520Kb microcontroller.

Cross platform app with tap to pay feature

A remaining python SDK will enable global mesh.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

x4Pay (X4PAY) Resource

Official Website

About x4Pay

What is today's price of x4Pay (X4PAY)?

The live price is ₹0.0084888933214955870000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -11.72%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of X4PAY are in circulation?

The circulating supply of X4PAY is 999412770.280797, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own x4Pay?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of X4PAY across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of x4Pay today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹8483860.20316839004000, positioning x4Pay at rank #7083 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is X4PAY being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of x4Pay?

The recent price movement of -11.72% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem,x402 Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About x4Pay

How much will 1 x4Pay be worth in 2030?
If x4Pay were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential x4Pay prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:24:58 (UTC+8)

x4Pay (X4PAY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about x4Pay

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
Zcash

Zcash

ZEC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Pippin

Pippin

PIPPIN

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

CodexField

CodexField

CODEX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$5.7498
$5.7498$5.7498

+7,566.40%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.524
$2.524$2.524

+152.40%

ForTON

ForTON

FRT

$120.34
$120.34$120.34

+71.91%

OOOO

OOOO

OOOO

$0.03092
$0.03092$0.03092

+6.07%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$5.7498
$5.7498$5.7498

+7,566.40%

SQUADBOOM

SQUADBOOM

SBM

$0.0000000000000000002129
$0.0000000000000000002129$0.0000000000000000002129

+183.86%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.524
$2.524$2.524

+152.40%

REWARDS ON PROJECT

REWARDS ON PROJECT

RWD

$0.0000000000000001993
$0.0000000000000001993$0.0000000000000001993

+149.12%

Agusto

Agusto

AGUSTO

$0.00001132
$0.00001132$0.00001132

+58.98%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.