x4Pay Price Today

The live x4Pay (X4PAY) price today is $ 0.00009445, with a 11.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current X4PAY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00009445 per X4PAY.

x4Pay currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 94,394, with a circulating supply of 999.41M X4PAY. During the last 24 hours, X4PAY traded between $ 0.00008902 (low) and $ 0.0001151 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00329667, while the all-time low was $ 0.00004411.

In short-term performance, X4PAY moved -0.18% in the last hour and +32.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

x4Pay (X4PAY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 94.39K$ 94.39K $ 94.39K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 94.39K$ 94.39K $ 94.39K Circulation Supply 999.41M 999.41M 999.41M Total Supply 999,412,770.280797 999,412,770.280797 999,412,770.280797

