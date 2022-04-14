XANA (XETA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into XANA (XETA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

XANA (XETA) Information XANA is a leading global AI-driven Layer-1 infrastructure for the metaverse, empowering billions to engage in a seamless Web3.0 cross-reality economy. Trusted by over 100 major institutions, local governments, global brands, and top IPs. Official Website: https://xana.net/ Buy XETA Now!

XANA (XETA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for XANA (XETA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.75M $ 2.75M $ 2.75M Total Supply: $ 4.93B $ 4.93B $ 4.93B Circulating Supply: $ 4.93B $ 4.93B $ 4.93B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.75M $ 2.75M $ 2.75M All-Time High: $ 0.153902 $ 0.153902 $ 0.153902 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00056303 $ 0.00056303 $ 0.00056303 Learn more about XANA (XETA) price

XANA (XETA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of XANA (XETA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XETA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XETA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XETA's tokenomics, explore XETA token's live price!

