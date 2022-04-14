Discover key insights into Xandeum (XAND), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Xandeum (XAND) Information

Xandeum is building a scalable, decentralized storage layer for the Solana blockchain. It aims to solve the "blockchain storage trilemma" by providing a solution that is:

Scalable: Able to store massive amounts of data (exabytes+) to support data-intensive applications.

Smart Contract Native: Seamlessly integrated with Solana's smart contract platform, enabling efficient data interaction for dApps.

Random Access: Allows for quick and cost-effective retrieval of specific data within a dataset.

Xandeum's liquid staking pool allows SOL holders to earn rewards from both staking and storage fees. It is the first multi-validator pool sharing block rewards with stakers.

XAND is the governance token of the Xandeum ecosystem, giving holders voting rights in the Xandeum DAO and enabling them to shape the future of the platform.