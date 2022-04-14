Xandeum (XAND) Tokenomics
Xandeum is building a scalable, decentralized storage layer for the Solana blockchain. It aims to solve the "blockchain storage trilemma" by providing a solution that is:
Scalable: Able to store massive amounts of data (exabytes+) to support data-intensive applications.
Smart Contract Native: Seamlessly integrated with Solana's smart contract platform, enabling efficient data interaction for dApps.
Random Access: Allows for quick and cost-effective retrieval of specific data within a dataset.
Xandeum's liquid staking pool allows SOL holders to earn rewards from both staking and storage fees. It is the first multi-validator pool sharing block rewards with stakers.
XAND is the governance token of the Xandeum ecosystem, giving holders voting rights in the Xandeum DAO and enabling them to shape the future of the platform.
Understanding the tokenomics of Xandeum (XAND) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XAND tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XAND tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
