What is XEND IT (XEND)

This is community tokens pushing crypto culture. Surrounding its ethos behind the famous phrase "SEND IT", Which means "to go all out or to go all in." The X is play on the roots of the token community which has spawned from the XEN world. We like to spell things with X to trademark our community influence. XEND IT is a culture meme, bringing to life a memory every crypto-bro will remember. If you have been here since the early days... you know things are better when you just XEND IT.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

XEND IT (XEND) Resource Official Website

XEND IT (XEND) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of XEND IT (XEND) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about XEND token's extensive tokenomics now!