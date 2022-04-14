XEND IT (XEND) Information

This is community tokens pushing crypto culture. Surrounding its ethos behind the famous phrase "SEND IT", Which means "to go all out or to go all in." The X is play on the roots of the token community which has spawned from the XEN world. We like to spell things with X to trademark our community influence. XEND IT is a culture meme, bringing to life a memory every crypto-bro will remember. If you have been here since the early days... you know things are better when you just XEND IT.