The live Xera price today is 0 USD.XERA market cap is 12,687.52 USD. Track real-time XERA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Xera price today is 0 USD.XERA market cap is 12,687.52 USD. Track real-time XERA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Xera Logo

Xera Price (XERA)

1 XERA to USD Live Price:

-0.90%1D
USD
Xera (XERA) Live Price Chart
Xera Price Today

The live Xera (XERA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.95% change over the past 24 hours. The current XERA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per XERA.

Xera currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,687.52, with a circulating supply of 1.00B XERA. During the last 24 hours, XERA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00443565, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XERA moved -0.20% in the last hour and +2.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Xera (XERA) Market Information

$ 12.69K
--
----

$ 12.69K
1.00B
1,000,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of Xera is $ 12.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XERA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.69K.

Xera Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0
$ 0.00443565
$ 0
-0.20%

-0.94%

+2.86%

+2.86%

Xera (XERA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Xera to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Xera to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Xera to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Xera to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.94%
30 Days$ 0+8.95%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Xera

Xera (XERA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of XERA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Xera (XERA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Xera could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Xera will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for XERA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Xera Price Prediction.

What is Xera (XERA)

The first zero-knowledge electronic cash for private P2P payments. Keep transactions belong only to you and those you choose to trust.

Ecosystem The Xera ecosystem is powered by thousands of users, developers, and nodes — everything you need to become part of a truly private and verifiable financial network. Together, we maintain an open, decentralized, and privacy-preserving infrastructure for the world. Wallets Xerra Mobile Wallet Lightweight, secure, and supports full private transfers. Your digital cash, always with you.

Nightleaf A privacy-first wallet offering fully encrypted transactions and a private contact system.

ParticleVault A multi-signature wallet built for enterprises and developers, supporting API integration and automated settlements.

Build xerad Node The core unit of the Xera network,validating transactions and maintaining the decentralized ledger.

xera.js SDK Empowers developers to build privacy applications effortlessly.From wallet plugins to payment integrations, in just a few lines of code.

GitHub All code is open-source and auditable. Developers can submit improvement proposals, optimize the protocol, or build their own tools.

Network Network information, development roadmap, funding, and governance of the Xera protocol. A transparent governance model ensures long-term operation, continuous iteration, and community leadership.

Network Info Provides real-time block height, transaction throughput, node distribution, and shielded pool usage.

Network Statistics Tracks on-chain activity, anonymity set metrics, and system performance — open, transparent, and verifiable.

Funding & Governance Managed by a community DAO, the self-funded treasury supports developers, researchers, and ecosystem partners.

ZIP (Xera Improvement Proposals) Anyone can submit a ZIP to propose protocol upgrades, parameter changes, or new privacy mechanisms.

Xera is Encrypted Electronic Cash The first cryptocurrency to bring zero-knowledge privacy into everyday peer-to-peer payments. Xera is supported by industry leaders, available in trusted wallets and exchanges around the world, making it the ideal choice for private everyday payments and long-term savings. Ecosystem & Partners Xera Foundation Exchanges Wallets Community Grants Features

Fair & Open Accessible to anyone with an internet connection.

Privacy Protection Xera employs end-to-end zero-knowledge encryption to secure your financial privacy.

You’re in Control Xera is a decentralized protocol — your money is yours, not the bank’s.

Secret Messages Attach private notes to your transactions.

Fast & Low Fees Transactions are completed in seconds, with fees typically a fraction of a cent.

Self-Funded Development A decentralized developer ecosystem continuously improves the protocol and user experience.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Xera (XERA) Resource

Official Website

About Xera

What is the current price of Xera?

Xera is priced at ₹0.001146159775415745000, shifting -0.94% today.

How fast is the XERA community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Xera's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Ethereum Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is XERA's trading volume today?

It generated ₹-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does XERA compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is ₹0.400627549867836825000 and ATL is ₹0.000946552753850040000, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Xera

Xera (XERA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about Xera

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.