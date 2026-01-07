XEXAMAI is an AI assistant designed for technical interviews and exams. It continuously listens to both your voice and the interviewer’s/system audio, transcribes the speech and provides real-time coaching or answers. It offers a fully offline mode ensuring privacy, as well as an optional cloud integration for advanced processing. The application supports Windows, macOS and Linux. It is accompanied by the XEXAI token on Solana, and has community channels on Telegram, Discord, X and GitHub.