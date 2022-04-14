XEXAMAI Price Today

The live XEXAMAI (XEXAI) price today is $ 0.00001618, with a 3.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current XEXAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001618 per XEXAI.

XEXAMAI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 16,174.76, with a circulating supply of 999.92M XEXAI. During the last 24 hours, XEXAI traded between $ 0.0000159 (low) and $ 0.00001707 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00012774, while the all-time low was $ 0.0000116.

In short-term performance, XEXAI moved +0.24% in the last hour and +12.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

XEXAMAI (XEXAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.17K$ 16.17K $ 16.17K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.17K$ 16.17K $ 16.17K Circulation Supply 999.92M 999.92M 999.92M Total Supply 999,920,754.385433 999,920,754.385433 999,920,754.385433

