XEXAMAI Price (XEXAI)
The live XEXAMAI (XEXAI) price today is $ 0.00001618, with a 3.74% change over the past 24 hours. The current XEXAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001618 per XEXAI.
XEXAMAI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 16,174.76, with a circulating supply of 999.92M XEXAI. During the last 24 hours, XEXAI traded between $ 0.0000159 (low) and $ 0.00001707 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00012774, while the all-time low was $ 0.0000116.
In short-term performance, XEXAI moved +0.24% in the last hour and +12.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of XEXAMAI is $ 16.17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XEXAI is 999.92M, with a total supply of 999920754.385433. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.17K.
+0.24%
-3.74%
+12.64%
+12.64%
During today, the price change of XEXAMAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XEXAMAI to USD was $ -0.0000087689.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XEXAMAI to USD was $ -0.0000130523.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XEXAMAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.74%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000087689
|-54.19%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000130523
|-80.66%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of XEXAMAI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
XEXAMAI is an AI assistant designed for technical interviews and exams. It continuously listens to both your voice and the interviewer’s/system audio, transcribes the speech and provides real-time coaching or answers. It offers a fully offline mode ensuring privacy, as well as an optional cloud integration for advanced processing. The application supports Windows, macOS and Linux. It is accompanied by the XEXAI token on Solana, and has community channels on Telegram, Discord, X and GitHub.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much is XEXAMAI worth right now?
XEXAMAI is currently trading at ₹0.0014542117850695412000, with a price movement of -3.74% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is XEXAI going up or down today?
XEXAI has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem ecosystem.
How popular is XEXAMAI today?
The token has recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling XEXAI.
What makes XEXAMAI different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, XEXAI offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much XEXAI exists in the market?
There are 999920754.385433 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is XEXAMAI's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₹0.0114809031782931516000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₹0.001042574580148744000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Mind Predict
MKIT
+8,300.00%
SQUADBOOM
SBM
+171.06%
lighter
LIT
+149.30%
REWARDS ON PROJECT
RWD
+147.62%
Agusto
AGUSTO
+72.47%
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.