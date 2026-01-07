On chain Casino. Transparent. Unstoppable.

GLI-19 certification brings real casino standards to blockchain.

Every outcome is recorded on chain, audited, and provably fair.

The thrill of gaming meets the security of verifiable smart contracts.

The first title is Crash by XGame, provably fair and GLI-19 certified.

The official token of the XGAME casino layer!

XGAME is a multi-chain casino ecosystem with GLI-19 certification and on-chain transparency.

Powered by the first ever fully on chain Affiliate System.

Rewards are tracked and paid immediately, powered by smart contracts.

Available on Pulsechain, Base and Binance Smart Chain.