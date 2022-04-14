ExchangeDEX+
The live XGame price today is 0 USD.XGAME market cap is 285,910 USD. Track real-time XGAME to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

XGame Price (XGAME)

1 XGAME to USD Live Price:

$0.00076142
-6.50%1D
XGame (XGAME) Live Price Chart
XGame Price Today

The live XGame (XGAME) price today is --, with a 6.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current XGAME to USD conversion rate is -- per XGAME.

XGame currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 285,910, with a circulating supply of 375.34M XGAME. During the last 24 hours, XGAME traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.053131, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XGAME moved -0.39% in the last hour and -29.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

XGame (XGAME) Market Information

$ 285.91K
--
$ 761.74K
375.34M
1,000,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of XGame is $ 285.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XGAME is 375.34M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 761.74K.

XGame Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0
$ 0.053131
$ 0
-0.39%

-6.56%

-29.23%

-29.23%

XGame (XGAME) Price History USD

During today, the price change of XGame to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XGame to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XGame to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XGame to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-6.56%
30 Days$ 0-45.53%
60 Days$ 0-92.78%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for XGame

XGame (XGAME) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of XGAME in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
XGame (XGAME) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of XGame could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is XGame (XGAME)

On chain Casino. Transparent. Unstoppable.

GLI-19 certification brings real casino standards to blockchain.

Every outcome is recorded on chain, audited, and provably fair.

The thrill of gaming meets the security of verifiable smart contracts.

The first title is Crash by XGame, provably fair and GLI-19 certified.

The official token of the XGAME casino layer!

XGAME is a multi-chain casino ecosystem with GLI-19 certification and on-chain transparency.

Powered by the first ever fully on chain Affiliate System.

Rewards are tracked and paid immediately, powered by smart contracts.

Available on Pulsechain, Base and Binance Smart Chain.

About XGame

What is the current price of XGame?

Trading at ₹0.0684342344115055076000, XGame has shown a price movement of -6.56% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact XGAME's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 375337319.5072729 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of XGame?

Its market capitalization is ₹25696766.51597480980000, ranking #5364 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

XGAME recorded ₹-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₹0.0680522566643371926000 and ₹0.0747265313713299154000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does XGame fit within the Gaming (GameFi),PulseChain Ecosystem,Arcade Games category?

As a Gaming (GameFi),PulseChain Ecosystem,Arcade Games token, XGAME competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About XGame

How much will 1 XGame be worth in 2030?
If XGame were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential XGame prices and expected ROI.
