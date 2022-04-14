XGame Price Today

The live XGame (XGAME) price today is --, with a 6.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current XGAME to USD conversion rate is -- per XGAME.

XGame currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 285,910, with a circulating supply of 375.34M XGAME. During the last 24 hours, XGAME traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.053131, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, XGAME moved -0.39% in the last hour and -29.23% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

XGame (XGAME) Market Information

Market Cap $ 285.91K$ 285.91K $ 285.91K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 761.74K$ 761.74K $ 761.74K Circulation Supply 375.34M 375.34M 375.34M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

