xHaven (XVN) Information xHaven is the first and largest NFT marketplace built on the Flare Network. It serves as a dedicated platform for the creation, trading, and management of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) within the Flare ecosystem. With over $6 million in traded volume, xHaven provides users with a seamless and secure environment to engage in NFT transactions. The platform leverages the unique capabilities of the Flare Network to offer a robust marketplace, emphasizing decentralization and interoperability for digital asset trading. Official Website: https://xhaven.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.xhaven.io/whitepaper Buy XVN Now!

xHaven (XVN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for xHaven (XVN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 465.13K $ 465.13K $ 465.13K Total Supply: $ 250.00M $ 250.00M $ 250.00M Circulating Supply: $ 51.83M $ 51.83M $ 51.83M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.24M $ 2.24M $ 2.24M All-Time High: $ 0.01320028 $ 0.01320028 $ 0.01320028 All-Time Low: $ 0.00459209 $ 0.00459209 $ 0.00459209 Current Price: $ 0.00895892 $ 0.00895892 $ 0.00895892 Learn more about xHaven (XVN) price

xHaven (XVN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of xHaven (XVN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XVN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XVN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XVN's tokenomics, explore XVN token's live price!

