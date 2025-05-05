xHaven Price (XVN)
The live price of xHaven (XVN) today is 0.00864802 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 448.15K USD. XVN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key xHaven Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- xHaven price change within the day is +8.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 51.83M USD
During today, the price change of xHaven to USD was $ +0.00068961.
In the past 30 days, the price change of xHaven to USD was $ +0.0046629596.
In the past 60 days, the price change of xHaven to USD was $ +0.0015696009.
In the past 90 days, the price change of xHaven to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00068961
|+8.67%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0046629596
|+53.92%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0015696009
|+18.15%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of xHaven: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.19%
+8.67%
+23.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
xHaven is the first and largest NFT marketplace built on the Flare Network. It serves as a dedicated platform for the creation, trading, and management of NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) within the Flare ecosystem. With over $6 million in traded volume, xHaven provides users with a seamless and secure environment to engage in NFT transactions. The platform leverages the unique capabilities of the Flare Network to offer a robust marketplace, emphasizing decentralization and interoperability for digital asset trading.
