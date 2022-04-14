Xian (XIAN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Xian (XIAN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Xian (XIAN) Information Xian is a general-purpose Layer-1 blockchain whose virtual machine runs unmodified Python 3 instead of a domain-specific smart-contract language. Developers deploy contracts with standard Python tooling and libraries, cutting onboarding time from weeks to hours. The native token, $XIAN, secures the network through delegated proof-of-stake, pays execution gas, and participates in a built-in economic loop: 1 % of every contract execution is automatically burned while 68 % of dApp fees are distributed to the contract’s developer, incentivising rapid ecosystem growth and creating continuous deflationary pressure on the circulating supply. Open-source code, a Chrome wallet, a one-click bridge, and SDKs for Python and TypeScript are already live, allowing builders to launch games and DeFi protocols without learning a new language. Official Website: https://xian.org Buy XIAN Now!

Xian (XIAN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Xian (XIAN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 155.60K $ 155.60K $ 155.60K Total Supply: $ 111.11M $ 111.11M $ 111.11M Circulating Supply: $ 17.30M $ 17.30M $ 17.30M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 999.49K $ 999.49K $ 999.49K All-Time High: $ 0.00915309 $ 0.00915309 $ 0.00915309 All-Time Low: $ 0.00864017 $ 0.00864017 $ 0.00864017 Current Price: $ 0.00899788 $ 0.00899788 $ 0.00899788 Learn more about Xian (XIAN) price

Xian (XIAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Xian (XIAN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XIAN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XIAN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XIAN's tokenomics, explore XIAN token's live price!

