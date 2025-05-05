XP Network Price (XPNET)
The live price of XP Network (XPNET) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 232.30K USD. XPNET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key XP Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- XP Network price change within the day is -2.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 576.81M USD
Get real-time price updates of the XPNET to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XPNET price information.
During today, the price change of XP Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XP Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XP Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XP Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.29%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-8.67%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-38.81%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of XP Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.07%
-2.29%
-4.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
XP.network is the first blockchain-agnostic NFT ecosystem. It enables multichain support out of the box for any minted NFT, dApp or use case, allowing NFTs and funds to flow freely between networks and wallets.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 XPNET to VND
₫--
|1 XPNET to AUD
A$--
|1 XPNET to GBP
￡--
|1 XPNET to EUR
€--
|1 XPNET to USD
$--
|1 XPNET to MYR
RM--
|1 XPNET to TRY
₺--
|1 XPNET to JPY
¥--
|1 XPNET to RUB
₽--
|1 XPNET to INR
₹--
|1 XPNET to IDR
Rp--
|1 XPNET to KRW
₩--
|1 XPNET to PHP
₱--
|1 XPNET to EGP
￡E.--
|1 XPNET to BRL
R$--
|1 XPNET to CAD
C$--
|1 XPNET to BDT
৳--
|1 XPNET to NGN
₦--
|1 XPNET to UAH
₴--
|1 XPNET to VES
Bs--
|1 XPNET to PKR
Rs--
|1 XPNET to KZT
₸--
|1 XPNET to THB
฿--
|1 XPNET to TWD
NT$--
|1 XPNET to AED
د.إ--
|1 XPNET to CHF
Fr--
|1 XPNET to HKD
HK$--
|1 XPNET to MAD
.د.م--
|1 XPNET to MXN
$--