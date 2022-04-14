xSUI (XSUI) Tokenomics
xSUI (XSUI) Information
xSUI is a tokenized version of staked SUI. When users stake SUI via Momentum Finance, they receive xSUI in return, a liquid token that continuously accrues staking rewards while remaining usable across DeFi protocols.
In a DeFi landscape that demands both performance and flexibility, xSUI enables users to earn staking rewards without locking up their SUI, unlocking new opportunities across trading, lending, and liquidity provisioning.
xSUI is minted through SpringSui, the secure, non-custodial staking framework for Sui. It’s already securing over $200 million in assets, reflecting the high demand for secure and flexible staking infrastructure.
The contracts behind xSUI are audited by OtterSec and Zellic, two of the most respected firms in blockchain security, providing users with confidence in the safety and integrity of the system.
And with its upcoming debut on OKX Wallet’s Cryptopedia, xSUI will be introduced to an audience of more than 53 million users, accelerating adoption and awareness across global markets.
xSUI (XSUI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of xSUI (XSUI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XSUI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XSUI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
