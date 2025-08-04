xSUI Price (XSUI)
xSUI (XSUI) is currently trading at 3.49 USD with a market cap of $ 5.06M USD. XSUI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the XSUI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XSUI price information.
During today, the price change of xSUI to USD was $ +0.077593.
In the past 30 days, the price change of xSUI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of xSUI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of xSUI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.077593
|+2.27%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of xSUI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.10%
+2.27%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
xSUI is a tokenized version of staked SUI. When users stake SUI via Momentum Finance, they receive xSUI in return, a liquid token that continuously accrues staking rewards while remaining usable across DeFi protocols. In a DeFi landscape that demands both performance and flexibility, xSUI enables users to earn staking rewards without locking up their SUI, unlocking new opportunities across trading, lending, and liquidity provisioning. xSUI is minted through SpringSui, the secure, non-custodial staking framework for Sui. It’s already securing over $200 million in assets, reflecting the high demand for secure and flexible staking infrastructure. The contracts behind xSUI are audited by OtterSec and Zellic, two of the most respected firms in blockchain security, providing users with confidence in the safety and integrity of the system. And with its upcoming debut on OKX Wallet’s Cryptopedia, xSUI will be introduced to an audience of more than 53 million users, accelerating adoption and awareness across global markets.
