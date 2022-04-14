xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into xSUSHI (XSUSHI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Information xSUSHI is a token similar to our SushiSwap's Liquidity Provider tokens, that you receive in exchange for staking SUSHI tokens in the Sushibar. While holding the token, it will appreciate it value, as fees from our exchange platform are "served to the Sushibar". The xSUSHI token is always worth more than a regular SUSHI token. Official Website: https://sushi.com/ Buy XSUSHI Now!

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 9.15M
Total Supply: $ 7.80M
Circulating Supply: $ 7.80M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.15M
All-Time High: $ 26.33
All-Time Low: $ 0.651595
Current Price: $ 1.18

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of xSUSHI (XSUSHI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of XSUSHI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XSUSHI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

