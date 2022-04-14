XVGBASE (XVGBASE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into XVGBASE (XVGBASE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

XVGBASE (XVGBASE) Information XVGBASE is the native XVG token deployed on the Base network, part of the expanding XVG ecosystem spanning 12 EVM-compatible blockchains. Each token, including XVGBASE, shares a unified contract address, an innovation that ensures seamless cross-chain recognition and interoperability without the need for wrapped assets. XVGBASE represents a decentralized movement for borderless, interoperable utility across Ethereum L2 networks and beyond, fostering a truly unified DeFi experience. Official Website: https://XVGTokens.com Buy XVGBASE Now!

XVGBASE (XVGBASE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for XVGBASE (XVGBASE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.46M $ 1.46M $ 1.46M Total Supply: $ 9.95B $ 9.95B $ 9.95B Circulating Supply: $ 9.95B $ 9.95B $ 9.95B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.46M $ 1.46M $ 1.46M All-Time High: $ 0.0002596 $ 0.0002596 $ 0.0002596 All-Time Low: $ 0.0001318 $ 0.0001318 $ 0.0001318 Current Price: $ 0.00014672 $ 0.00014672 $ 0.00014672 Learn more about XVGBASE (XVGBASE) price

XVGBASE (XVGBASE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of XVGBASE (XVGBASE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XVGBASE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XVGBASE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XVGBASE's tokenomics, explore XVGBASE token's live price!

