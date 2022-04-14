YAPSTER (YAPSTER) Tokenomics
Yapster is an innovative social gaming platform that combines the creativity of meme-making with the thrill of friendly competition. Yapster players unleash their wit and humor by creating original memes, then compete against other creators to see whose meme reigns supreme. Each game brings new challenges and opportunities to showcase your meme-crafting skills. But Yapster isn't just another meme game – it's revolutionizing the memecoin space with a unique approach to cryptocurrency launches. In an industry-first twist, aspiring crypto creators must prove their meme mastery through gameplay before launching their memecoin. This gamified approach ensures that only the most creative projects make it to launch, adding an extra layer of engagement and quality control.
Understanding the tokenomics of YAPSTER (YAPSTER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of YAPSTER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many YAPSTER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
