Yeti the Abominable Price (YETI)
-46.61%
-99.96%
--
--
Yeti the Abominable (YETI) real-time price is $0.00003863. Over the past 24 hours, YETI traded between a low of $ 0.00003584 and a high of $ 0.249496, showing active market volatility. YETI's all-time high price is $ 0.249496, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00003584.
In terms of short-term performance, YETI has changed by -46.61% over the past hour, -99.96% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Yeti the Abominable is $ 3.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YETI is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.86K.
During today, the price change of Yeti the Abominable to USD was $ -0.12091020946587583.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Yeti the Abominable to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Yeti the Abominable to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Yeti the Abominable to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.12091020946587583
|-99.96%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
The project is about building a fun, engaging, and community-powered ecosystem centered around Yeti the Abominable, a viral internet cat personality. It aims to merge the popularity of internet culture with blockchain, giving fans and investors a way to participate in the growth of a recognizable brand through a dedicated token.Yeti the Abominable is a viral feline sensation known for her fierce expressions, dramatic reactions, and queen-like attitude. She’s one of the most recognizable cat personalities online and Little Manyu follows her on TikTok!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much will Yeti the Abominable (YETI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Yeti the Abominable (YETI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Yeti the Abominable.
Check the Yeti the Abominable price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of Yeti the Abominable (YETI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YETI token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|09-12 17:13:00
|Industry Updates
SOL and BNB Market Caps Both Reach New All-Time Highs, Total Cryptocurrency Market Cap Rises to $4.117 Trillion
|09-12 16:35:00
|Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index maintains 90-day high, today rising to 66
|09-12 11:52:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin briefly breaks through $116,000, Ethereum breaks through $4,500, SOL breaks through $230
|09-12 11:44:00
|Industry Updates
Galaxy Digital CEO: Market is Entering "SOL Season," Market Momentum and Regulatory Signals Favor Solana Development
|09-12 10:11:00
|Industry Updates
REX-Osprey DOGE ETF Delayed Again to Mid-Next Week
|09-11 22:05:00
|Industry Updates
U.S. August unadjusted CPI annual rate recorded at 2.9%, in line with market expectations
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.