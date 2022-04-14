Yield TRYB (YTRYB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Yield TRYB (YTRYB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Yield TRYB (YTRYB) Information Balsa Finance which is subsidiary company of BiLira, introduces yTRYB, a yield-generating token on the Base network, designed to provide sustainable, on-chain returns. By tapping into a diversified portfolio of traditional finance asset classes, yTRYB offers a secure and reliable way to earn passive yield—without relying on leverage. Managed by an experienced fund team, yTRYB bridges the gap between DeFi and traditional finance, delivering real-world yields through a transparent and fully on-chain structure. Balsa Finance takes care of the complexity in the background—you simply hold yTRYB and earn. yTRYB was initially launched at a fixed rate of 1 yTRYB = 1 TRYB, with its value adjusting daily based on yield performance. https://www.bilira.co/ Official Website: https://www.balsafinance.com/ytryb Buy YTRYB Now!

Yield TRYB (YTRYB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Yield TRYB (YTRYB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 121.90K $ 121.90K $ 121.90K Total Supply: $ 3.60M $ 3.60M $ 3.60M Circulating Supply: $ 3.60M $ 3.60M $ 3.60M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 121.90K $ 121.90K $ 121.90K All-Time High: $ 0.04239704 $ 0.04239704 $ 0.04239704 All-Time Low: $ 0.03222513 $ 0.03222513 $ 0.03222513 Current Price: $ 0.03383016 $ 0.03383016 $ 0.03383016 Learn more about Yield TRYB (YTRYB) price

Yield TRYB (YTRYB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Yield TRYB (YTRYB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YTRYB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YTRYB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YTRYB's tokenomics, explore YTRYB token's live price!

YTRYB Price Prediction Want to know where YTRYB might be heading? Our YTRYB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See YTRYB token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!