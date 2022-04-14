Discover key insights into Yield Yak (YAK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Yield Yak (YAK) Information

Yield Yak is an easy-to-use tool to earn more yield from DeFi farming on the Avalanche network.

It is a community-driven project. Our community compounds rewards, suggests new strategies, proposes key configuration updates and contributes to development. Yield Yak farms can run forever, without the team's involvement.

Staked $YAK will receive $AVAX. YY network revenue (collected in tokens, usually) will be converted to AVAX and distributed to stakers.