YieldMachine by Virtuals (YMACH) Information At YieldMachine, we believe crypto trading should be as intuitive as having a conversation. By integrating a powerful AI-driven advisory and execution platform, we’re building the future of wealth management where your wallet works for you. Imagine a Bloomberg terminal for crypto that caters to everyone—from the curious newcomer to the seasoned trader. With YieldMachine, you simply type and chat with your AI crypto advisor about your goals. Whether you want steady yield, portfolio diversification, or speculative growth, our platform executes it autonomously, securely, and seamlessly. Official Website: https://yield-machine.com/ Buy YMACH Now!

Market Cap: $ 29.93K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 29.93K
All-Time High: $ 0.00681425
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

YieldMachine by Virtuals (YMACH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of YieldMachine by Virtuals (YMACH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YMACH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YMACH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YMACH's tokenomics, explore YMACH token's live price!

