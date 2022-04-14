ynETH MAX (YNETHX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ynETH MAX (YNETHX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ynETH MAX (YNETHX) Information ynETHx is a MAX LRT defining a new LRT class designed to optimize yield from ETH restaking and DeFi strategies using L1 settlement assurances all under 1 product. MAX LRTs rebalance assets across multiple tokenized strategies and multiple chains with the goal of achieving a risk adjusted 10-15% APY. ynETHx generates yield from ETH staking, EigenLayer restaking, and DeFi strategies. Strategies are modular and enable the ability to add and remove strategies allowing ynETHx to adapt to an evolving market to maintain the highest-yielding restaking opportunities, while always keeping security and safety in mind. Strategies are managed by the YieldNest DAO/subDAO’s. Official Website: https://yieldnest.finance Whitepaper: https://docs.yieldnest.finance/ Buy YNETHX Now!

ynETH MAX (YNETHX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ynETH MAX (YNETHX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 38.87M $ 38.87M $ 38.87M Total Supply: $ 10.17K $ 10.17K $ 10.17K Circulating Supply: $ 10.17K $ 10.17K $ 10.17K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 38.87M $ 38.87M $ 38.87M All-Time High: $ 4,145.31 $ 4,145.31 $ 4,145.31 All-Time Low: $ 1,444.64 $ 1,444.64 $ 1,444.64 Current Price: $ 3,816.3 $ 3,816.3 $ 3,816.3 Learn more about ynETH MAX (YNETHX) price

ynETH MAX (YNETHX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ynETH MAX (YNETHX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YNETHX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YNETHX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YNETHX's tokenomics, explore YNETHX token's live price!

