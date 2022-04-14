Discover key insights into ynUSD Max (YNUSDX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

ynUSD Max (YNUSDX) Information

YieldNest is a next-generation liquid restaking protocol that consolidates DeFi and restaking strategies into a single liquid asset. At its core, YieldNest introduces MAX LRTs, designed to optimize risk-adjusted returns by dynamically balancing between DeFi and restaking strategies.

The protocol’s modular architecture, built entirely in-house, ensures seamless integration, robust security, and adaptability as DeFi continues to evolve.