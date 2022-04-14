Discover key insights into your new savings (SAVINGS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

your new savings (SAVINGS) Information

What is $savings?

Savings (your new savings) is a meme community on solana parodying the state of current savings accounts and banks in real life, offering an onchain alternative

Our mission

The mission is a 69,420%+ APY as a huge contrast to real savings accounts that typically top out at 5% APY and suffer from inflation taking most if not all gains.

Where can i learn more?

Website: https://savingsonsol.com/

X account: https://x.com/savingsonsoll

X community: https://x.com/i/communities/1959293495103111634