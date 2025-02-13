your outie (OUTIE) Information

$outie is a meme coin derived from the hit Apple TV show "Severance." The "Your outie..." meme is unique because it can be applied to any situation, whether good or bad, allowing for endless creative possibilities. Launched on February 13th, 2025, via pump.fun, the project was initially abandoned by its original "developer." However, a passionate community quickly formed, determined to celebrate the meme and keep its spirit alive instead of letting it fall by the wayside. Our mission is to continue growing the community and expanding our reach by applying to various centralized exchanges (CEXs) and decentralized exchanges (DEXs), ensuring that $outie remains a vibrant and engaging part of the meme coin ecosystem.