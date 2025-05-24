Youves uUSD Price (UUSD)
The live price of Youves uUSD (UUSD) today is 0.889881 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. UUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Youves uUSD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Youves uUSD price change within the day is -2.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Youves uUSD to USD was $ -0.0250627692345334.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Youves uUSD to USD was $ +0.0283653128.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Youves uUSD to USD was $ +0.0460984164.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Youves uUSD to USD was $ +0.0405600049874905.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0250627692345334
|-2.73%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0283653128
|+3.19%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0460984164
|+5.18%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0405600049874905
|+4.78%
Discover the latest price analysis of Youves uUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.48%
-2.73%
+1.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Youves is a decentralised, non-custodial and self-governed platform for the creation and management of synthetic assets. Minters of synthetic assets earn a passive income in YOU, the governance token on youves. Find youves' landing page here: https://youves.com/ The uUSD is an algorithmic Stable Token pegged to the fiat USD. It is fungible by design and backed by tez collateral. Conversion rights for the minter and the holder strengthen the peg. uUSD offers interest income in uUSD to its holders.
|1 UUSD to VND
₫22,817.438721
|1 UUSD to AUD
A$1.36151793
|1 UUSD to GBP
￡0.64961313
|1 UUSD to EUR
€0.77419647
|1 UUSD to USD
$0.889881
|1 UUSD to MYR
RM3.76419663
|1 UUSD to TRY
₺34.59857328
|1 UUSD to JPY
¥126.85253655
|1 UUSD to RUB
₽70.71884307
|1 UUSD to INR
₹75.70217667
|1 UUSD to IDR
Rp14,352.91734543
|1 UUSD to KRW
₩1,215.68423172
|1 UUSD to PHP
₱49.24601454
|1 UUSD to EGP
￡E.44.38726428
|1 UUSD to BRL
R$5.01892884
|1 UUSD to CAD
C$1.21913697
|1 UUSD to BDT
৳108.42310104
|1 UUSD to NGN
₦1,414.75061142
|1 UUSD to UAH
₴36.94785912
|1 UUSD to VES
Bs83.648814
|1 UUSD to PKR
Rs250.87525152
|1 UUSD to KZT
₸455.1741315
|1 UUSD to THB
฿29.04571584
|1 UUSD to TWD
NT$26.66973357
|1 UUSD to AED
د.إ3.26586327
|1 UUSD to CHF
Fr0.72970242
|1 UUSD to HKD
HK$6.96776823
|1 UUSD to MAD
.د.م8.17800639
|1 UUSD to MXN
$17.12131044