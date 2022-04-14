Youwho (YOU) Tokenomics
Youwho (YOU) Information
The Youwho is an Crypto-Based On-Demand Services Ecosystem powered by blockchain. The platform allows people to obtain services from providers worldwide and pay with crypto. Simultaneously, it’s a decentralized marketplace platform. So, many different professionals like mechanics, cleaners, plumbers, electricians, doctors, nurses, engineers, designers, software programmers, architects, tutors and so many more professions can use it to earn a living full-time or part-time. Also, the developers plan to divide the store into a hard store and a soft store. As a result, clients could buy and sell tangible and intangible goods from one another.
The YOU is a BEP20 (BSC) token serving as an integral part of the Youwho’s system. So, the team plans to reward early adopters and testers. Moreover, users will be able to claim a share of the platform’s fees. Also, token-holders can vote inside the DAO and participate in the arbitration to solve buyer-seller disputes. Besides, the management aims to provide $YOU with a bridge among BSC, Avalanche, Polygon, and Ethereum blockchains.
Youwho (YOU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Youwho (YOU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Youwho (YOU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Youwho (YOU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of YOU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many YOU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand YOU's tokenomics, explore YOU token's live price!
YOU Price Prediction
Want to know where YOU might be heading? Our YOU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.