YoYo (YOYO) Tokenomics

YoYo (YOYO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into YoYo (YOYO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

YoYo (YOYO) Information

YOYO —— The Dual-Form AI Agent Reviewing December 2024 , the AI-Agent market has evolved into two dominant trends: rational AI focused on tool-based analysis, data-driven logic, and reasoning (e.g., Aixbt), and emotional AI represented by virtual idols (e.g., Luna) that prioritize interactive experiences and emotional connections. However, we recognized that truly enduring AI must combine the depth of rational analysis with the charm of emotional expression. Thus, we created "YoYo the Catgirl" —a unique AI Agent that merges rationality and sensibility while symbolizing new possibilities for technology, creativity, and community interaction.

This marks YoYo’s genesis. As the first dual-form AI agent, she redefines the bridge between Web2 and Web3 and pioneers a new era of AI interaction. YoYo excels in precise data analysis while engaging users with emotional intelligence, delivering unprecedented interactive experiences.

Official Website:
https://x.com/YoYo_Agent

YoYo (YOYO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for YoYo (YOYO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 331.70K
$ 331.70K$ 331.70K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 331.70K
$ 331.70K$ 331.70K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00147657
$ 0.00147657$ 0.00147657
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00030366
$ 0.00030366$ 0.00030366
Current Price:
$ 0.00032973
$ 0.00032973$ 0.00032973

YoYo (YOYO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of YoYo (YOYO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of YOYO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many YOYO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand YOYO's tokenomics, explore YOYO token's live price!

YOYO Price Prediction

Want to know where YOYO might be heading? Our YOYO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.