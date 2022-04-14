Yucky (YUCKY) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Yucky (YUCKY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Yucky (YUCKY) Information

The project is memecoin made on solana about a character called Yucky who is a old school meme from 4chan.

Yucky is the Evil twin of Bucky which is also a 4chan meme and it's at over 30M ATH atm.

We recent project and we are aiming to be a multi millions memecoin in the solana world.

The project is pretty solid atm and the community is working hard to make it even bigger.

Memecoin world is really big and it keeps growing harder and harder on the solana ecosystem, and I think Yucky has the potencial to be one of the biggest.

Official Website:
https://x.com/i/communities/1950801556774785420

Yucky (YUCKY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Yucky (YUCKY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 86.91K
Total Supply:
$ 999.99M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.99M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 86.91K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Yucky (YUCKY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Yucky (YUCKY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of YUCKY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many YUCKY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand YUCKY's tokenomics, explore YUCKY token's live price!

YUCKY Price Prediction

Want to know where YUCKY might be heading? Our YUCKY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.