Yumi ($YUMI) Information

Our project is about a dog named YUMI. The deployer of the project actually owns the dog in real life. The purpose of this project is to one give investors a safe community to invest in as well as sharing the funny, lovable videos and artwork of YUMI to the Solana ecosystem. We are currently working on a website update, and adding utility to our token through a collaborative partnership with a bigger token. We also are working on a game as well.