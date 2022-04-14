ZAZU (ZAZU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ZAZU (ZAZU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Meet ZAZU, the fearless feline of the SOL blockchain. ZAZU coin embodies the spirit of independence and resilience, just like its namesake. Powered by a community-driven ethos, ZAZU stands tall, unapologetically defying norms and forging its path.

ZAZU (ZAZU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZAZU (ZAZU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 63,80K $ 63,80K $ 63,80K Total Supply: $ 999,80M $ 999,80M $ 999,80M Circulating Supply: $ 999,80M $ 999,80M $ 999,80M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 63,80K $ 63,80K $ 63,80K All-Time High: $ 0,00411371 $ 0,00411371 $ 0,00411371 All-Time Low: $ 0,00003768 $ 0,00003768 $ 0,00003768 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about ZAZU (ZAZU) price

ZAZU (ZAZU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ZAZU (ZAZU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZAZU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZAZU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZAZU's tokenomics, explore ZAZU token's live price!

