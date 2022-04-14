Zenlink Network (ZLK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Zenlink Network (ZLK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Zenlink Network (ZLK) Information Zenlink is an underlying cross-chain DEX protocol based on Polkadot and is committed to become the DEX composable hub of Polkadot. By accessing the ultimate, open, and universal cross-chain DEX protocol based on Substrate, Zenlink DEX Protocol enables all parachains to build DEX and achieve liquidity sharing in one click. Zenlink DEX Protocol includes Module, WASM, and EVM implementations, which are flexible and adaptable, allowing for customizable compositions and interoperability with different DeFi modules. Official Website: https://zenlink.pro/

Zenlink Network (ZLK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Zenlink Network (ZLK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 131.09K $ 131.09K $ 131.09K Total Supply: $ 71.41M $ 71.41M $ 71.41M Circulating Supply: $ 54.45M $ 54.45M $ 54.45M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 171.92K $ 171.92K $ 171.92K All-Time High: $ 4.4 $ 4.4 $ 4.4 All-Time Low: $ 0.00133491 $ 0.00133491 $ 0.00133491 Current Price: $ 0.00240747 $ 0.00240747 $ 0.00240747 Learn more about Zenlink Network (ZLK) price

Zenlink Network (ZLK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Zenlink Network (ZLK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZLK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZLK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZLK's tokenomics, explore ZLK token's live price!

