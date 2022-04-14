ZENY (ZENY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ZENY (ZENY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ZENY (ZENY) Information ReZipang is a next-generation Web3 project that seamlessly integrates the blockchain game Ennokuni, the creator support platform IchiOshiClub, and the profit-sharing token ZENY. Players can earn rewards by collecting in-game items and exchanging them for ZENY. The prize pool for ZENY is backed by revenue generated through IchiOshiClub, creating a unique system where real-world business success powers the in-game economy. Additionally, ZENY functions as a payment currency within IchiOshiClub, bridging the gap between virtual and real-world economies. By combining gameplay (“Play”), creator support (“Support”), and token-based earnings (“Earn”), ReZipang aims to build a sustainable and circular ecosystem. Official Website: https://rezipang.com/ Buy ZENY Now!

ZENY (ZENY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZENY (ZENY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 204.53K $ 204.53K $ 204.53K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 2.65M $ 2.65M $ 2.65M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.72M $ 7.72M $ 7.72M All-Time High: $ 0.14713 $ 0.14713 $ 0.14713 All-Time Low: $ 0.072317 $ 0.072317 $ 0.072317 Current Price: $ 0.077176 $ 0.077176 $ 0.077176 Learn more about ZENY (ZENY) price

ZENY (ZENY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ZENY (ZENY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZENY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZENY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZENY's tokenomics, explore ZENY token's live price!

