ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The live ZERA price today is 0.00961952 USD.ZERA market cap is 9,613,313 USD. Track real-time ZERA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live ZERA price today is 0.00961952 USD.ZERA market cap is 9,613,313 USD. Track real-time ZERA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About ZERA

ZERA Price Info

What is ZERA

ZERA Official Website

ZERA Tokenomics

ZERA Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

ZERA Logo

ZERA Price (ZERA)

Unlisted

1 ZERA to USD Live Price:

$0.00965356
$0.00965356$0.00965356
+4.30%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
ZERA (ZERA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:12:26 (UTC+8)

ZERA Price Today

The live ZERA (ZERA) price today is $ 0.00961952, with a 4.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZERA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00961952 per ZERA.

ZERA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,613,313, with a circulating supply of 999.35M ZERA. During the last 24 hours, ZERA traded between $ 0.00876038 (low) and $ 0.01026389 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04713878, while the all-time low was $ 0.00876038.

In short-term performance, ZERA moved -1.28% in the last hour and -13.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ZERA (ZERA) Market Information

$ 9.61M
$ 9.61M$ 9.61M

--
----

$ 9.61M
$ 9.61M$ 9.61M

999.35M
999.35M 999.35M

999,354,673.5371842
999,354,673.5371842 999,354,673.5371842

The current Market Cap of ZERA is $ 9.61M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZERA is 999.35M, with a total supply of 999354673.5371842. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.61M.

ZERA Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00876038
$ 0.00876038$ 0.00876038
24H Low
$ 0.01026389
$ 0.01026389$ 0.01026389
24H High

$ 0.00876038
$ 0.00876038$ 0.00876038

$ 0.01026389
$ 0.01026389$ 0.01026389

$ 0.04713878
$ 0.04713878$ 0.04713878

$ 0.00876038
$ 0.00876038$ 0.00876038

-1.28%

+4.43%

-13.18%

-13.18%

ZERA (ZERA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of ZERA to USD was $ +0.00040831.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZERA to USD was $ -0.0047918474.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZERA to USD was $ -0.0050449322.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZERA to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00040831+4.43%
30 Days$ -0.0047918474-49.81%
60 Days$ -0.0050449322-52.44%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for ZERA

ZERA (ZERA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ZERA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ZERA (ZERA) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of ZERA could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ZERA will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for ZERA price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking ZERA Price Prediction.

What is ZERA (ZERA)

What Is ZERA?

ZERA is a zero-knowledge (ZK) privacy protocol on Solana that enables shielded balances, private transfers, and offline-capable peer-to-peer exchange for existing crypto assets (e.g., USDC, USDT, SOL + more). The project is developed by Zera Labs with the goal of providing cash-like privacy while remaining non-custodial and compatible with existing stablecoin rails.

At the protocol level, users deposit supported assets directly into the protocol and receive “cryptographic notes.” These notes can be transferred privately without the need for an internet connection and later withdrawn back to the same underlying asset. The direct-deposit architecture creates an unified, asset-agnostic anonymity set with clean composability for wallets, relayers, and dApps - without wrapped assets or AMM routing

How Does It Work?

ZERA’s core privacy layer is built on well-studied primitives:

  • Commitments & Nullifiers: Values are committed using Pedersen commitments; unique nullifiers prevent double-spends while keeping linkability hidden.

  • Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Transactions are proven with succinct zk-SNARKs (e.g., Groth16) so validators verify correctness without learning senders, receivers, or amounts.

  • Unified Pool: All notes share a common anonymity set. Optional relayers can submit withdrawals for users, helping further break the link between their network activity and identity.

The protocol is non-custodial; users retain control of their keys and notes. Because deposits/withdrawals map to the same underlying assets, accounting remains transparent at the reserve level while individual transfers stay private.

What Is the ZERA Token Used For?

ZERA is a value-accrual token tied to protocol activity. Its design centers on usage-driven, programmatic burns (i.e., a fraction of protocol volume triggers token burns executed by the program). This mechanism ties token supply reduction directly to adoption, while avoiding direct fees on private transactions.

This approach is intended to align stakeholders with protocol growth while minimizing regulatory complexity associated with fee collection or custody.

Founder & Origin

Led & founded by Hayden “Dax” Porter, a former MetaMask engineer with past roles at USAA and Twitter. The initiative began as a critical response to the state of the industry and a push toward “true digital cash” - prioritizing private, permissionless payments over speculation.

Initially charted as a multi-year PhD-by-publication from concept to product, the effort matured into Zera Labs in 2025, expanding the scope to a privacy-preserving cash layer and an extensible ZK ecosystem.

Privacy & Extensibility

  • Privacy + Compliance Posture: The protocol is non-custodial, does not require intermediate pegs, and avoids direct protocol fees. Reserves always remain fully backed by deposits, and optional relayers further reduce network-level linkability
  • Extensibility: The architecture is designed to add more collateral types and, over time, support cross-chain sources through adapter modules while preserving unified anonymity sets and burn accounting.

ZERA provides private, cash-like transfers for mainstream assets on Solana, couples usage to transparent token burns, and focuses on practical deployability: direct deposits, efficient ZK verification, and a developer-ready stack.

Welcome to the new Zero-knowledge Era.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ZERA (ZERA) Resource

Official Website

About ZERA

What is the current price of ZERA?

ZERA is trading at ₹0.8645747243389528256000, representing a price movement of 4.43% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does ZERA compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of 4.43% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If ZERA is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is ZERA performing compared to Privacy Coins,Solana Ecosystem,Zero Knowledge (ZK) tokens?

Within the Privacy Coins,Solana Ecosystem,Zero Knowledge (ZK) segment, ZERA demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is ZERA's market capitalization today?

The market cap of ₹864016857.07385312414000 positions ZERA at rank #1600, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from ₹0.7873576980560854964000 to ₹0.9224888422078580342000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is ZERA trading?

ZERA has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact ZERA's valuation?

With 999354673.5371842 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ZERA

How much will 1 ZERA be worth in 2030?
If ZERA were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential ZERA prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:12:26 (UTC+8)

ZERA (ZERA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about ZERA

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
Zcash

Zcash

ZEC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Pippin

Pippin

PIPPIN

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

CodexField

CodexField

CODEX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$5.3000
$5.3000$5.3000

+6,966.66%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.514
$2.514$2.514

+151.40%

ForTON

ForTON

FRT

$119.06
$119.06$119.06

+70.08%

OOOO

OOOO

OOOO

$0.03115
$0.03115$0.03115

+6.86%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$5.3000
$5.3000$5.3000

+6,966.66%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.514
$2.514$2.514

+151.40%

SQUADBOOM

SQUADBOOM

SBM

$0.0000000000000000001856
$0.0000000000000000001856$0.0000000000000000001856

+147.46%

REWARDS ON PROJECT

REWARDS ON PROJECT

RWD

$0.0000000000000001912
$0.0000000000000001912$0.0000000000000001912

+139.00%

Agusto

Agusto

AGUSTO

$0.00001108
$0.00001108$0.00001108

+55.61%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.