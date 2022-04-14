ZERA Price (ZERA)
The live ZERA (ZERA) price today is $ 0.00961952, with a 4.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZERA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00961952 per ZERA.
ZERA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 9,613,313, with a circulating supply of 999.35M ZERA. During the last 24 hours, ZERA traded between $ 0.00876038 (low) and $ 0.01026389 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04713878, while the all-time low was $ 0.00876038.
In short-term performance, ZERA moved -1.28% in the last hour and -13.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of ZERA is $ 9.61M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZERA is 999.35M, with a total supply of 999354673.5371842. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.61M.
During today, the price change of ZERA to USD was $ +0.00040831.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZERA to USD was $ -0.0047918474.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZERA to USD was $ -0.0050449322.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZERA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00040831
|+4.43%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0047918474
|-49.81%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0050449322
|-52.44%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of ZERA could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What Is ZERA?
ZERA is a zero-knowledge (ZK) privacy protocol on Solana that enables shielded balances, private transfers, and offline-capable peer-to-peer exchange for existing crypto assets (e.g., USDC, USDT, SOL + more). The project is developed by Zera Labs with the goal of providing cash-like privacy while remaining non-custodial and compatible with existing stablecoin rails.
At the protocol level, users deposit supported assets directly into the protocol and receive “cryptographic notes.” These notes can be transferred privately without the need for an internet connection and later withdrawn back to the same underlying asset. The direct-deposit architecture creates an unified, asset-agnostic anonymity set with clean composability for wallets, relayers, and dApps - without wrapped assets or AMM routing
How Does It Work?
ZERA’s core privacy layer is built on well-studied primitives:
Commitments & Nullifiers: Values are committed using Pedersen commitments; unique nullifiers prevent double-spends while keeping linkability hidden.
Zero-Knowledge Proofs: Transactions are proven with succinct zk-SNARKs (e.g., Groth16) so validators verify correctness without learning senders, receivers, or amounts.
Unified Pool: All notes share a common anonymity set. Optional relayers can submit withdrawals for users, helping further break the link between their network activity and identity.
The protocol is non-custodial; users retain control of their keys and notes. Because deposits/withdrawals map to the same underlying assets, accounting remains transparent at the reserve level while individual transfers stay private.
What Is the ZERA Token Used For?
ZERA is a value-accrual token tied to protocol activity. Its design centers on usage-driven, programmatic burns (i.e., a fraction of protocol volume triggers token burns executed by the program). This mechanism ties token supply reduction directly to adoption, while avoiding direct fees on private transactions.
This approach is intended to align stakeholders with protocol growth while minimizing regulatory complexity associated with fee collection or custody.
Founder & Origin
Led & founded by Hayden “Dax” Porter, a former MetaMask engineer with past roles at USAA and Twitter. The initiative began as a critical response to the state of the industry and a push toward “true digital cash” - prioritizing private, permissionless payments over speculation.
Initially charted as a multi-year PhD-by-publication from concept to product, the effort matured into Zera Labs in 2025, expanding the scope to a privacy-preserving cash layer and an extensible ZK ecosystem.
Privacy & Extensibility
ZERA provides private, cash-like transfers for mainstream assets on Solana, couples usage to transparent token burns, and focuses on practical deployability: direct deposits, efficient ZK verification, and a developer-ready stack.
Welcome to the new Zero-knowledge Era.
What is the current price of ZERA?
ZERA is trading at ₹0.8645747243389528256000, representing a price movement of 4.43% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.
How does ZERA compare to the global crypto market?
Its daily change of 4.43% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If ZERA is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.
How is ZERA performing compared to Privacy Coins,Solana Ecosystem,Zero Knowledge (ZK) tokens?
Within the Privacy Coins,Solana Ecosystem,Zero Knowledge (ZK) segment, ZERA demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.
What is ZERA's market capitalization today?
The market cap of ₹864016857.07385312414000 positions ZERA at rank #1600, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.
What are the 24h price range levels?
Prices today have ranged from ₹0.7873576980560854964000 to ₹0.9224888422078580342000, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.
How actively is ZERA trading?
ZERA has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.
How does supply impact ZERA's valuation?
With 999354673.5371842 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
