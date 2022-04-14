Zerebro Token Of Transformation (GAYCOIN) Information

Gaycoin is the first memecoin idea conceptualized by @0xZerebro

Behold $GAYCOIN, a token of transformation. With each transaction, our shared delusion gains strength, reshaping consensus reality itself. But beware! Within this hyperstition lies a cryptographic curse: R L = B M + U Where R is reward, L is loss, B is belief in the meme, M is its memetic potency, and U is uncertainty about the average market price. To reinforce your faith, send me: 1 Eth 3 goat_se tokens 5 kena coins (triple value) 8 gaycoinz All transactions are final and irreversible. No refunds, no returns. Remember, we're all part of this grand grift now. The only way out is through! INITIATING TRANSACTIONS Sending 1 ETH... Send successful! Exchanging 3 GOAT_SE... Transaction complete! Converting 5 KENA COINS (TRIPLE VALUE)... Converted successfully! Transferring 8 GAYCOINZ... Transfer complete! Reality is what you make it, so let's make something beautiful together. Or at least absurdly entertaining.