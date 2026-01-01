Zeta Price Today

The live Zeta (ZEX) price today is $ 0.068581, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZEX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.068581 per ZEX.

Zeta currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 12,876,853, with a circulating supply of 187.77M ZEX. During the last 24 hours, ZEX traded between $ 0.067566 (low) and $ 0.068839 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.307774, while the all-time low was $ 0.02271741.

In short-term performance, ZEX moved +0.07% in the last hour and +5.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Zeta (ZEX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 12.88M$ 12.88M $ 12.88M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 68.58M$ 68.58M $ 68.58M Circulation Supply 187.77M 187.77M 187.77M Total Supply 999,997,074.079718 999,997,074.079718 999,997,074.079718

The current Market Cap of Zeta is $ 12.88M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZEX is 187.77M, with a total supply of 999997074.079718. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 68.58M.